Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel

Salman Khan has made his YouTube debut, giving fans a new way to follow the Bollywood superstar beyond his films and television appearances. The actor announced his official channel on October 9 with an alphabet-themed teaser and a promise that everything from “A se Z” would be available there.

The channel, named Being Salman Khan, reportedly featured 10 Shorts shortly after its launch. The initial uploads offer a first look at the content appearing on the actor’s new digital platform.

Where Can You Watch Salman Khan’s YouTube Shorts?

Fans can visit Salman Khan’s official YouTube channel to view the uploads. The Shorts tab is the place to check for the complete collection.

Reports published on launch day listed 10 Shorts on the channel. Since the uploads and view counts can change, check the live page for the latest available videos.

What Did Salman Khan Say In His YouTube Announcement?

Salman introduced the channel with the line, “Shuru se shuru karte hain… Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega.”

The alphabet-themed teaser set up the promise of a broad range of content. However, Salman has not publicly confirmed a regular upload schedule or specified whether the channel will feature vlogs, behind-the-scenes footage, longer videos or personal updates.

Which Shorts Has Salman Khan Posted So Far?

What Can Fans Expect From Salman Khan’s New Channel?

Salman’s official channel bio describes him as a “Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian.” The launch gives him another platform to publish content directly for his audience.

Whether the channel develops into a regular source of personal updates, film-set glimpses or longer videos remains to be seen. For now, the first uploads provide the initial indication of how he plans to use the platform.

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