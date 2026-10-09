LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel

Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel

Salman Khan has launched his official YouTube channel with an alphabet-themed teaser and 10 Shorts. Here’s where to watch his initial uploads and what the videos reveal about his digital debut.

Salman Khan YouTube Channel (Image: YouTube)
Salman Khan YouTube Channel (Image: YouTube)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 20:57 IST

Salman Khan has made his YouTube debut, giving fans a new way to follow the Bollywood superstar beyond his films and television appearances. The actor announced his official channel on October 9 with an alphabet-themed teaser and a promise that everything from “A se Z” would be available there.

The channel, named Being Salman Khan, reportedly featured 10 Shorts shortly after its launch. The initial uploads offer a first look at the content appearing on the actor’s new digital platform.

You Might Be Interested In

Where Can You Watch Salman Khan’s YouTube Shorts?

Fans can visit Salman Khan’s official YouTube channel to view the uploads. The Shorts tab is the place to check for the complete collection.

Reports published on launch day listed 10 Shorts on the channel. Since the uploads and view counts can change, check the live page for the latest available videos.

What Did Salman Khan Say In His YouTube Announcement?

Salman introduced the channel with the line, “Shuru se shuru karte hain… Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega.”

The alphabet-themed teaser set up the promise of a broad range of content. However, Salman has not publicly confirmed a regular upload schedule or specified whether the channel will feature vlogs, behind-the-scenes footage, longer videos or personal updates.

Which Shorts Has Salman Khan Posted So Far?

What Can Fans Expect From Salman Khan’s New Channel?

Salman’s official channel bio describes him as a “Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian.” The launch gives him another platform to publish content directly for his audience.

Whether the channel develops into a regular source of personal updates, film-set glimpses or longer videos remains to be seen. For now, the first uploads provide the initial indication of how he plans to use the platform.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel
Tags: Bollywoodentertainment newssalman khanviral videosYouTube

RELATED News

Viral Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2

Nana Patekar’s Final Films: From Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha To Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini, What Awaits Audiences

Sunny Deol Tore His Jeans After A Heated Argument Over Darr; Why He Stayed Away From Shah Rukh Khan For 16 Years

WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar — Then Paps Asked Him To Do Something He Refused

What Happened To Amit Sana? He Was Indian Idol’s First Runner-Up, Then Disappeared From The Spotlight

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates

Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel

Cordelia Cruises Crushes the Monsoon: Rs 585 Million Profit Blasts Past Last Year’s Loss

65-Year-Old, 13,000 Grafts Implanted in a Single Session: An Insight into a Remarkable Hair Transplant Procedure

WWE Smack Down Preview: WWE Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match; All MITB Participants To Make Appearance

Madurantakam By-Election Result & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the Tamil Nadu By-Poll? Check Full Results and Candidate-Wise Vote Count

Central India’s Biggest Industrial Expo: ‘Plast Pack 2026’ to Showcase the Technology of the Future

Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?

Watch: Rajasthan Sarpanch Candidate Anita Saini Promises To Find Brides For Unmarried Men if Elected, Video Goes Viral

British Indian MP Shivani Raja, in India on Parliamentary Visit, Congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 Years as Head of Government

Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel
Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel
Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel
Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel
Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel

QUICK LINKS