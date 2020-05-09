Amid lockdown, actress Jacqueline Fernandez featured in a new video song, Tere Bina which has been shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. Actor Salman arranged an in-house interview session and talked about the song. He said, the song, Tere Bina was already in his mind, so he thought it’s the right time to release it.
Jacqueline said, only the team of three including them had shot this song, this was the first time she was also handling technical works–lighting, camera, and angle.
All and all it was a great experience and they made most of every situation. Salman interrupted and talked about the difficulties faced during making the video and said, the weather is too humid here, so it took four days to complete the song. In the video, he hasn’t shown the much of property as he doesn’t want to (laugh).
Watch the video:
Every bit of the video has been shot only at this farmhouse, overall it was a learning experience, and also how technology can be so useful in the time of lockdown, Jacqueline added.
Talking about Salman Khan and his part in the battle against novel coronavirus, the actor is doing every bit to raise awareness among people. From release Pyaar Karona song to admitting his fear for COVID-19, the actor also released an eye-opening video, which explained the importance of social distancing.
Salman also extended his helping hands to more than 25,000 daily wage workers, who are verified with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He transferred funds into their respective bank accounts.
View this post on Instagram
So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow @thesajidwajid @adityadevmusic @hussain.dalal @believe_india @saajan_singh23 @abhiraj88 #StayHome #StaySafe #StayStrong #Lockdown #newmusic #Coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona
View this post on Instagram
Let’s do our bit and make a difference in the lives of strays by supporting @droolsindia raise funds on their initiative ‘Feed the Stray’ ❤️ To donate click on the link in my bio or visit @DroolsIndia We all are in this together, even the innocent strays suffering for no fault of their own. For every donation that you make, Drools will make an additional donation of 25% and donate the whole amount in food to animal welfare NGO's!