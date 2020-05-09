Before the release of Jacqueline Fernandez' new song Tere Bina, actor Salman Khan can be seen promoting the song. Arranged an in-house interview with the actress, watch here

Amid lockdown, actress Jacqueline Fernandez featured in a new video song, Tere Bina which has been shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. Actor Salman arranged an in-house interview session and talked about the song. He said, the song, Tere Bina was already in his mind, so he thought it’s the right time to release it.

Jacqueline said, only the team of three including them had shot this song, this was the first time she was also handling technical works–lighting, camera, and angle.

All and all it was a great experience and they made most of every situation. Salman interrupted and talked about the difficulties faced during making the video and said, the weather is too humid here, so it took four days to complete the song. In the video, he hasn’t shown the much of property as he doesn’t want to (laugh).

Watch the video:

Every bit of the video has been shot only at this farmhouse, overall it was a learning experience, and also how technology can be so useful in the time of lockdown, Jacqueline added.

Talking about Salman Khan and his part in the battle against novel coronavirus, the actor is doing every bit to raise awareness among people. From release Pyaar Karona song to admitting his fear for COVID-19, the actor also released an eye-opening video, which explained the importance of social distancing.

Salman also extended his helping hands to more than 25,000 daily wage workers, who are verified with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He transferred funds into their respective bank accounts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App