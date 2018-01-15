Reacting to the massive Box office sales recorded by Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan said, "Records are never ever-lasting. Records are meant to be broken and it's good for new records to happen more frequently. It is healthy and extremely important." Tiger Zinda hai is the highest grossing film of the year 2017, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

After setting the cash counters ringing and registering a collection of Rs 325.71 crore nett in India with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ superstar Salman Khan hopes many more movies create records for Bollywood for the industry to flourish. According to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ makers, it is Salman’s biggest hit so far. Salman said in a statement; “I hope the industry has many more bigger successes this year. It is important that we see more hits, more blockbusters. It will expand our industry, provide more jobs for people and entertain audiences much more. I’m happy with the business that Tiger Zinda Hai has been doing at the box office.

The high-on-action entertainer is the third Salman movie to surpass the Rs 300 crore mark after 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Sultan'. Both 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' – helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar – are produced by Yash Raj Films. 'Tiger Zinda Hai' emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2017, next only to the Hindi-dubbed version of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

Based on 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL, Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy thriller film co-written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles, with Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Nawab Shah, Girish Karnad and Paresh Rawal and Sajjad Delfrooz in supporting roles. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger and is the second installment of the Tiger Film series. Songs like Swag Se Swagat and Dil Diyan Gallan have recorded almost 100 Million views on YouTube.