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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Recalls A Strange Experience At Galaxy Apartments: ‘I Could Feel Someone Behind Me’

Salman Khan Recalls A Strange Experience At Galaxy Apartments: ‘I Could Feel Someone Behind Me’

Salman Khan recalled a strange experience in his bedroom at Galaxy Apartments on Koffee With Karan 9, describing flickering lights, opening cupboards and an unexplained presence he could feel behind him.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 08:36 IST

Salman Khan has shared an unusual story about his bedroom at Galaxy Apartments, recalling how he would sometimes feel that he was not alone in the room. The actor opened up about the experience during the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan 9, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, describing incidents involving flickering lights, opening cupboards and music playing seemingly on its own.

What made the anecdote more intriguing was Salman’s claim that he could sense someone standing behind him, even though he had never seen anyone there.

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What Did Salman Khan Say About His Galaxy Apartments Room?

The conversation began when Karan Johar recalled visiting Salman’s home to narrate the script of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan remembered being surprised by the size of the actor’s bedroom, which was relatively small.

As the discussion turned to the room, Salman revealed that he had never felt entirely alone while staying there.

“In that room, I never stayed there alone. I stayed there with somebody jisko maine kabhi dekha nahi, sirf suna hai, sirf mehsoos kiya hai peeche,” Salman said, explaining that he had never seen the presence but had heard and felt something behind him.

His account quickly took a stranger turn as he described the things he believed happened inside the room.According to Salman, the lights would switch on and off, cupboards would open and music would start playing without an apparent explanation. He also recalled feeling as though somebody was outside the bathroom, moving around and opening cupboards.

The incidents left him with the impression that there was someone, or something, in the room, even though he could not identify what it was.

Did Salman Khan Think His Bedroom Was Haunted?

When Karan asked whether he believed the room was haunted, Salman clarified that he was describing a presence he could feel rather than making a definitive claim about the room being haunted. He explained that the feeling became particularly noticeable whenever he played music. Salman said he could sense the presence right behind him and would even ask what kind of music it wanted to hear.

Rather than describing himself as terrified, the actor recounted the experience with a degree of humour. He said he would press a button to play music and then walk out of the room. Salman also recalled another incident involving a billiards table that used to be placed outside his bedroom. While he played billiards with his brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, they would sometimes hear noises coming from inside the room.

He described instances in which it seemed as though a cupboard had opened or music had started playing while they were outside. Despite these unusual occurrences, Salman indicated that the experience had not caused him any harm and had not left him particularly frightened.

Salman Khan’s Humorous Request To The Unseen Presence

The actor ended the anecdote with a line that brought humour into an otherwise eerie story. Salman joked that his only request to the presence was that, if it happened to be a beautiful woman, it should reveal itself to him.

His response added the familiar Salman Khan humour to a conversation that had taken an unexpected turn, while leaving the nature of the experience unexplained. The anecdote became one of the notable moments from the Koffee With Karan 9 premiere, which featured Salman as the first guest of the show’s ninth and final season. The episode also included a special appearance by Karisma Kapoor.

While Salman described what he remembered experiencing in the room, his account did not establish what caused the lights, cupboards or music to behave as he recalled. The story remains an unusual personal anecdote shared by the actor on the talk show.

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Salman Khan Recalls A Strange Experience At Galaxy Apartments: ‘I Could Feel Someone Behind Me’
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Salman Khan Recalls A Strange Experience At Galaxy Apartments: ‘I Could Feel Someone Behind Me’

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Salman Khan Recalls A Strange Experience At Galaxy Apartments: ‘I Could Feel Someone Behind Me’
Salman Khan Recalls A Strange Experience At Galaxy Apartments: ‘I Could Feel Someone Behind Me’
Salman Khan Recalls A Strange Experience At Galaxy Apartments: ‘I Could Feel Someone Behind Me’
Salman Khan Recalls A Strange Experience At Galaxy Apartments: ‘I Could Feel Someone Behind Me’
Salman Khan Recalls A Strange Experience At Galaxy Apartments: ‘I Could Feel Someone Behind Me’

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