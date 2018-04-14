They had no choice but to cancel the rest of the international shoot and start filming the balance portions in India. Many things including permissions would have to be obtained if the film had to be shot abroad again. With a slight twist in the script, the film is now being completed in India, a source was quoted saying. The two leading ladies of the movie Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez were also spotted at the studios.

After Salman Khan’s release from Jodhpur jail in the blackbuck poaching case, the cast and crew of the movie are back to the sets of Race 3 to resume the shooting. Daisy Shah along with Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted shooting for the film at a studio in Mumbai. Earlier the shoot was scheduled to shoot outside India but due to Salman Khan’s five-year sentence for killing two blackbuck made the makers shift the shooting location to India as the actor is not allowed to leave the country without taking a prior permission from the court.

A source was quoted saying, “They had no choice but to cancel the rest of the international shoot and start filming the balance portions in India. Many things including permissions would have to be obtained if the film had to be shot abroad again. With a slight twist in the script, the film is now being completed in India. Other things like VFX and computer graphics may be added at the soonest for the film to be able to hit the screens during Eid.”

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala starrer action thriller Race 3 produced under Tips Films and Salman Khan Films is directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018. The third installment of Race film series, it will release on the Eid.

