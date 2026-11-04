Salman Khan Returns To Singing After 11 Years With ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’, But Why Is A Romantic Track Part Of His War Film?

Salman Khan has returned to playback singing after 11 years, and his comeback has arrived with an unexpectedly playful number. The actor has lent his voice to ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’, a romantic track featuring him alongside Chitrangda Singh in his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

The song was released on Wednesday, November 4. Salman also marked the launch with an early-morning social media post, writing: “Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon.” The track has a cheeky, flirtatious mood, with its flight-themed imagery and romantic exchanges between Salman and Chitrangda. It is a noticeable change of tone from the patriotic material associated with the film so far.

Salman Khan Returns To Playback Singing After 11 Years

‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ marks Salman’s return to playback singing after his 2015 song ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ from Hero. He had also sung ‘Hangover’ for Kick (2014), one of his better-known musical outings.

For the new track, Salman shares vocal duties with Muskaan, while Sajid Khan has contributed additional vocals. Sajid has also composed the music and written the lyrics. The song has been choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves. The release gives Salman an opportunity to return to the microphone while also adding a different musical flavour to the film’s soundtrack.

Why Is A Romantic Song Part Of Salman Khan’s War Film?

The contrast is what makes the song stand out. Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Salman plays an Army officer, while Chitrangda Singh plays his wife. The film’s subject is rooted in a military conflict, but its story also features the personal lives of the people connected to it. ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ brings the romantic side of the central characters into focus, offering a glimpse of their relationship away from the battlefield.

The song’s lighter mood is therefore different from the patriotic tone of ‘Jai Hind’, the film’s earlier track released on October 20. Sung by Stebin Ben, with music by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, ‘Jai Hind’ leaned into the film’s patriotic theme. ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’, by comparison, shifts attention to romance.

What Is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace About?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. It was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and draws inspiration from the 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley. The project has undergone a change in title and its release plans have also shifted. However, the makers have not officially confirmed a new theatrical release date as of November 4. Some reports have mentioned November 13, but that date should not be treated as confirmed.

With ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’, the film has now offered audiences a different look at its central pairing. Whether the romantic track signals a larger musical shift in the film or is simply one part of its emotional story will become clearer when Maatrubhumi reaches theatres.

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