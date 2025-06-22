Live Tv
Salman Khan Reveals Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Was The Inspiration Behind His 'Tere Naam' Look

Salman Khan Reveals Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Was The Inspiration Behind His ‘Tere Naam’ Look

In a surprising revelation, Salman Khan shared that his iconic hairstyle from the 2003 film Tere Naam was inspired by former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The actor also recalled a recent incident involving an unexpected fan visit to his home

Last Updated: June 22, 2025 11:20:39 IST

Even two years later, Tere Naam is still Salman Khan’s most memorable film, recalled almost as much for its melodramatic plot as for the actor’s dramatic makeover. And now, Salman has finally let out the shocking secret behind his widely-discussed appearance: the country’s former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Talking on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show (Season 3), actor Shahid Kapor, 59, revealed, “Ye Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se.”

 He added that he used to think long hair was more suitable for small-town characters and therefore chose to wear that hairdo as Radhe.

Not Just a Fashion Statement

Salman also admitted that Rahul Roy had worn a similar look in the past as an actor, but he wished to base his character’s look on reality. 

“I thought small-town heroes had long hair. All the old-school heroes used to have it too — that’s where the inspiration came from,” he said.

Released in 2003 and helmed by the late Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam was a remake of the Tamil film Sethu (1999) featuring Vikram.

Although it had received negative reviews at release, the film was appreciated for Salman’s passionate performance and a catchy music album. It also gave a break to Bhumika Chawla in Hindi cinema.

An Uninvited Visitor at Galaxy Apartments

On the same show, Salman shared about an unusual episode that recently took place at his house.

When host Kapil Sharma made a comment about followers arriving at his doorstep with suitcases, Salman affirmed the news was indeed true.

He remembered how a lady duped Galaxy Apartments’ security that she had been summoned by Salman himself. “She went to the fourth floor and pressed the bell.

Our servant opened the door, surprised, because she said, ‘Salman called me over.’ He knew I didn’t,” recounted Salman. The lady fan was finally escorted out unhurt.

Star Who Continues to Surprise

Between offbeat throwbacks and unscripted real-life events, Salman Khan remains an intriguing personality on and off screen.

Whether it’s uncovering the origin of a cultural phenomenon like the Tere Naam haircut or dealing with curious fans at his doorstep, the tales just don’t seem to end.

