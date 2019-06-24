Bharat actor and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently revealed that the most challenging role in his career so far has been in Sultan in which he played the role of a wrestler.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest movie Bharat which has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office, in a recent interview revealed his most challenging and toughest role ever. In a recent interview in a leading daily, Salman Khan said that one role which has been the most challenging for him as an actor was his role of a wrestler in Sultan.

Talking about the extreme physical transformation he had to go through for his role in Sultan, Salman revealed how he had to first lose weight, then gain weight, and then lose weight again. Salman Khan said that his role in Sultan was physically demanding and therefore it is the toughest and the most challenging role in his career.

Sultan, co-starring Anushka Sharma, was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has also directed his latest movie Bharat. The film emerged as the biggest blockbusters of 2016 and entered the Rs 300 crore club as well. Salman Khan’s latest film Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead has been performing very well at the box office.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in key roles. Salman Khan is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva.

He has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Inshallah co-starring Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Salman Khan will soon start shooting for his forthcoming movie Kick 2 as well. Salman Khan is very active on social media these days and keeps sharing his workout videos on Instagram and Twitter.

