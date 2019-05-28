As Bollywood actor Salman Khan promotes his upcoming film Bharat, reports are rife that Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty are in talks for an upcoming action flick. Salman Khan confirmed the same in one of his latest interviews. Additionally, Salman Khan's film Inshallah will clash with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020.

Salman Khan is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. When he comes on-board, the project is sure to emerge as a blockbuster. Similarly, Rohit Shetty has carved a niche for himself with his action films. Be it the Golmaal series, Singham, Simmba or his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, the filmmaker identities the nerve of his audience and manages to evoke reactions from them. When the two personalities come together, magic is sure to happen.

As reports of the duo collaborating for an upcoming project make headlines, Salman has reacted to the piece of information in his latest interview with a news portal. Questioning why is it a rumour, Salman confirmed that he and Rohit are in talks. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Everyone will hear about it if something materialises. He also revealed that he has come across some interesting scripts. Furthermore, he is planning to do a film before he starts shooting for the third instalment of Tiger series alongside Katrina Kaif.

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bharat. Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and many more in key roles, Bharat is the remake of Korean film Ode to my father. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on Eid 2019, i.e June 5. Looking at the buzz around the film, it is expected to break several records at the box office.

After Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah. Starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film is slated for a release on Eid 2020 and will clash with Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Considering the scope of future collaboration, there are high chances that the clash will be averted before the films hit the screens.

Here’s how fans are reacting to Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty’s possible collaboration:

Soooo…can this be true ???????… @BeingSalmanKhan & #RohitShetty to come together for a BOMBASTIC ACTION FILM ???? 💣💥💣💥💣💥💣💥💣💥💣💥💣💥💣💥💣😜 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) May 25, 2019

I think veteran remake should be directed by #RohitShetty @BeingSalmanKhan @atulreellife . That will be a mass action movie then .#Salmaniacs — Pratham Mittal (@Pratham69399865) May 25, 2019

Strong hearsay in trade : @BeingSalmanKhan to consolidate with #RohitShetty for a massy and bombastic action entertainer !! ,if this is true then boxoffice would be decimated by leaps and bounds . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) May 26, 2019

#News: Blockbuster Superstar @BeingSalmanKhan and Blockbuster Director #RohitShetty come together for a movie 🔥🔥🔥 — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) May 28, 2019

Exclusive news.. @BeingSalmanKhan & #RohitShetty to come together for a BOMBASTIC ACTION FILM

Officially announcements Coming soon.. @RSPicturez #SalmanKhan

💣💥💣💥💣💥💣💥💣💥💣💥💣💥💣💥💣😜 — H R Rabari (@HiraRabari88) May 28, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App