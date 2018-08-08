Salman Khan during the shooting of the popular reality show Dus Ka Dum was noted saying that his father Salim Khan, gave a clear-cut instruction to him and his brothers when it came to girlfriends. Not just that, similar instructions were given to his sisters. The kids were expected to let their parents know first about their love instead of hiding from them. Salim gave all rights to his kids to take the decision on whom to marry and whom not to marry.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently hosting the popular reality show Dus Ka Dum was noted saying that it is sad to see the couples spending time with each other in public places but these couples are helpless as there are around 8-10 people in a small house. These youngsters are unable to afford the hotel as the society takes it in another way. The actor was further added by saying that his father gave him a clear-cut instruction when it came to girlfriends. Salman and his brothers were given permissions to spend time at home rather than roaming around in the city. A similar instruction was given to Salman Khan’s sisters. If they had any good man in their lives, they were expected to tell their parents first and not hide from them. Salim gave all rights to his kids to take the decision on whom to marry and whom not to marry.

