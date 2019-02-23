Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to reunite on-screen after 19 years for a love story. The actor-director duo last worked in the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that also starred Aishwarya Rai. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the most loved Bollywood films of the '90s.

After delivering one of the most romantic films of the 90’s, i. e Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to reunite on-screen for a romantic film. Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions opened up about the project to an entertainment portal and said that duo is coming together after 19 years for a love story. She added that this development is the best thing that can happen in storytelling.

Recent reports suggest that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were planning to come together for a film project for a long time. After the blockbuster success of Padmaavat, the director had three scripts in hand and was looking out for multiple actors to suit the role. However, he has now decided to lock down a romantic film starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last three releases, i.e Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat starred power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Therefore, his latest project with Salman Khan definitely seems exciting as it promises a fresh love story with a different star cast.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his much-anticipated film Bharat that is slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in prominent roles. With this, the actor will also be seen in upcoming films like Dabangg 3 and Kick 2.

