Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan was trolled on social media after she shared a picture of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Apart from her Salman Khan and many other actors like Hina Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh have been criticized for different reasons. Read on more details.

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is one of the new age actors of the entertainment industry. Daughter of B-Town star Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh made her Bollywood debut from the movie Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara has done two films till now and has proved herself by giving mind-blowing performances. Recently, the actor was trolled by netizens after posting a picture on Instagram in which she’s standing with a Lord Ganesha idol celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the entire country celebrated the festival and welcomed Lord Ganesha in their houses. Many Bollywood stars took to social media and wished everyone with pictures or videos of them worshipping Lord Ganesha. Similarly, Simmba actor Sara took to Instagram and shared a post where she is seen posing with the idol of Ganpati Bappa in a red and white suit. The actor uploaded the picture with a caption Happy Ganesha Chaturthi.

After some time, the so-called secular social media users trolled the actor for celebrating the Hindu festival. Netizens slammed her for worshipping Hindu God despite being a Muslim. They even asked her to change her surname and also questioned her relationship with Kartik Aaryan as he follows the Hindu religion. Sara has grown up in a family where all festivals are celebrated as her father Saif is Muslim and her mother Amrita belong to Hindu religion. The diva has faith for both religions.

Apart from Sara, Dabangg actor Salman Khan was also slammed by the social media users for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi as he’s a Muslim. They gave disgusting remarks for him in the comment section and asked him is he even Muslim. Hina Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Zaira Wasim, Irfan Pathan and Nusrat Jahan were also criticized on social media platforms for different reasons.

Hina, Fatima and Zaira were attacked for their dressing sense. As per the audience, the girls should not wear revealing clothes as it is against Islam but they forget it is their choice and they are allowed to wear everything they want. In another incident, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was criticised for wearing sindoor and bangles and a fatwa was taken out against her being un-Islamic. Last year, Cricketer Irfan Pathan ‘s wife was questioned for putting nail paint after he posted a photo featuring her.

Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna but always #love #travel pic.twitter.com/aERzXr0g2j — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 17, 2017

Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yqo8xHqohj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 19, 2019

The comments are really really Shameful.

Support Mohammed Shami fully.

There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails. pic.twitter.com/dRJO5WfOgU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2016

India is a secular country still many Bollywood stars have faced such incidents in their life. Citizens of the country should be more tolerant, liberal and respect the choices of others. India is a diverse country and people follow different cultures, actors should not be questioned for celebrating festivals of other religions as they also represent the country.

