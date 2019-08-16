Salman Khan shared a video of heavy rain from Jaipur where he is shooting for Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. Check out the video here:

After wrapping up the shoot from Madhya Pradesh, Salman Khan is now in Rajasthan for his next film Dabangg 3 along Sonakshi Sinha. Salman Khan always keeps updating his fans by posting video and photos on its social media handles.

The actor took to Instagram to share the video from Jaipur, in which Salman Khan is seen taking shelter during heavy rain on sets of Dabangg 3. He is wearing a black shirt and speaking to his fans, Happy Independence Day, Happy Rakhi and Happy Beautiful Rain Day to Jaipur, Rajasthan. Whereas Sonakshi Sinha can be seen standing behind him and wearing light green saree.

Salman Khan captioned the video, On location in Jaipur for Dabangg 3. Fans have showered the video with thousands of comments on it.

Check out the video:

When Salman Khan was shooting in Madhya Pradesh, he shared number video and photos from the sets of the film.

In one of the video, he has also thanked his fans and police on sets of Dabangg 3 in Madhya Pradesh.

He lost weight to portray the younger Chulbul Pandey when he came back to Mumbai after wrapping shoot from Madhya Pradesh. Khan took to Instagram to share the video of his workout session.

Salman Khan has the highest fan following in India and 36.4 million fans all over the world. Khan was ranked the second Most Googled Man of 2015. Khan was ranked 71st in worlds top-paid entertainers and highest in India. And he has been the inspiration for some Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan and Arjun Kapoor to get into the perfect shape.

