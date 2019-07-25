Bollywood megastar Salman Khan in a recent interview revealed that he has never received a marriage proposal and he feels very sad about it.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been making his fans wait for a long time for the news of his marriage. It has been years when everyone has been asking him the same question about when is he finally getting married and Salman Khan always keeps dodging the question someway or the other.

The actor, who has been enjoying the success of his latest movie Bharat, in a recent interview revealed that he has never had a marriage proposal. Yes, you read that right! Salman Khan recently revealed that no one has ever approached him to get married.

Even though he got a proposal from Katrina Kaif aka Kumud in his latest movie Bharat, Salman said that it has never really happened to him in real life and he feels very bad about it. Salman Khan also said that he does not like candlelight dinners as he cannot see the food in candlelight.

However, the actor said that he is sad that no one has ever approached him for marriage. Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors and is the biggest superstar in Bollywood with back to back blockbusters such as Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Jai Ho, among many others.

He was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff. The movie emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and is also the highest opener of 2019 so far.

Salman Khan has been in several relationships but is not planning to get married anytime soon. He is one of the most bankable Bollywood actors who take box office by storm with his movies and their collection.

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 which is the 3rd installment of the Dabangg franchise and is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. Salman Khan will also be seen in critically acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah co-starring Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on Eid 2020.

