Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who has never kissed on-screen in any of his movies, in a recent interview spoke about adult content and nudity on digital platforms and web-series. Talking about the content shown on streaming services, the Bharat actor said that he is shocked by the kind of content which is shown in web-series on digital platforms.

He further said that he will always make clean films which only solve the purpose of entertaining the audience and hence there will never be any kind of nudity or adult content in films from his production houses and his own ventures. Talking about this decision, the King of Bollywood said that due to his upbringing, he is got into the Suraj Barjatya zone and all his movies will never have any kind of nudity.

He also called the latest trends going on in the digital platforms and web-serires bizarre and said that some films these days and specially the ones on digital platforms are bizarre and he is shocked to see such content.

Salman Khan added that he can never watch such movies and is amazed that people are watching it. Salman Khan further said that he gets uncomfortable while watching kissing scenes even if he is alone.

Salman Khan said that people can see it the way they want to but he will always support clean movies and cinema. He wants to make films which people can watch together and has romance, humour, action.

Salman Khan said that if his movies get an A certificate then it will only be for action as he will never be a part of movies having nudity or kissing scenes.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his film Bharat which is slated to hit the theatres on June 5, is currently shooting for his forthcoming film Dabangg 3 and has wraped up the first schedule of the film.

