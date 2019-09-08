Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, in a recent interview said that his fans have always loved him despite his film failures.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3, in a recent interview opened up about his 30-year-old journey in Bollywood and how his fans have always stood by his side even when his films did not work at the box office and were flops.

The actor, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, said that he will always choose to do the kind of films which are liked by his fans. Salman Khan said that whatever he does and plays on the screen will always be decided on the bases of the choices his fans make.

Salman Khan also said that he has a special bond with his fans and ever since he did the iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya, his fans have stood by him through thick and thin and never stopped loving him less because of his movie failures. Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry who is known for delivering box office blockbusters such as Dabangg, Wanted, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, among many others.

His previous movie Bharat which was Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture emerged as one of the biggest box office hits of this year and received positive reviews. Salman Khan is currently shooting for Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3 which is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise.

The movie stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead and is slated to hit the silver screens in December this year. Salman Khan will also be seen in Kick 2 and Wanted 2 in 2020. He is one of the biggest superstars with a massive fan base across the globe. Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Dabangg 3 is being backed by his brother Arbaaz Khan and his own production Salman Khan Films.

