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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Here’s How Much The Actor Earned From The Deal

Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Here’s How Much The Actor Earned From The Deal

Salman Khan has officially completed the sale of his Bandra West apartment for Rs 3.5 crore, according to property registration documents. The actor, who purchased the property in 2015, has earned a modest appreciation from the transaction, adding another high-profile real estate deal to his portfolio.

Salman Khan (Photo: X)
Salman Khan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 18:00 IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially sold one of his residential properties in Mumbai’s sought-after Bandra West neighbourhood for Rs 3.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate data platform CRE Matrix. The apartment is located in Shiv Asthan Heights, a residential building in Bandra West. Records show that Khan had purchased the property in 2015 for Rs 2.88 crore, making the latest sale a modest appreciation over the original purchase price.

The transaction was initially registered on July 9, 2026, while a deed of transfer was executed on July 23, formally completing the ownership transfer.

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What do the property documents reveal?

According to the registered documents, the apartment has a carpet area of 758 sq ft and comes with two dedicated car parking spaces. The deal works out to approximately Rs 46,000 per sq ft based on the carpet area.

The buyers reportedly paid Rs 21 lakh in stamp duty along with a Rs 30,000 registration fee, as per the registration records. Neither Salman Khan nor the purchasers have publicly commented on the transaction.

Salman Khan’s long association with Bandra

Salman Khan has been closely associated with Bandra for decades. He continues to live with his family at the iconic Galaxy Apartments on Bandstand, one of Mumbai’s most recognisable celebrity residences. The actor has also built an extensive real estate portfolio over the years. In 2025, he sold another apartment in the same Shiv Asthan Heights building for Rs 5.35 crore, according to property registration records reviewed by Square Yards.

More recently, in June 2026, Salman and his family received approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to develop a residential tower in Bandra’s Chimbai area, just a short distance from Galaxy Apartments.

Why Bandra West remains Bollywood’s favourite address

Bandra West continues to be one of India’s most prestigious residential markets, particularly neighbourhoods such as Pali Hill, Bandstand and Carter Road. The area has long been home to several of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, making it one of Mumbai’s most desirable—and expensive—real estate destinations.

Apart from Salman Khan, celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, and Sanjay Dutt also own homes in the neighbourhood, reinforcing Bandra’s reputation as Bollywood’s most star-studded address.

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Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Here’s How Much The Actor Earned From The Deal
Tags: Bandra West apartmentGalaxy Apartmentssalman khan

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Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Here’s How Much The Actor Earned From The Deal

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Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Here’s How Much The Actor Earned From The Deal
Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Here’s How Much The Actor Earned From The Deal
Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Here’s How Much The Actor Earned From The Deal
Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Here’s How Much The Actor Earned From The Deal

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