Monday, March 31, 2025
  Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host 'Sikandar' Screening For Special Children

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

The screening was held to mark the celebrations of Gudi Padwa and Eid, making the occasion even more joyful for the children. Not only this, but Salman also sent gifts for the children, which brought big smiles to their faces.

A special screening of Salman Khan’s recently released action-thriller ‘Sikandar’ was organised for special children in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The event was hosted by the Love Mumbai Foundation, led by Rahul N Kanal, and the Megashrey Foundation, headed by Seema Singh.

The screening was held to mark the celebrations of Gudi Padwa and Eid, making the occasion even more joyful for the children. Not only this, but Salman also sent gifts for the children, which brought big smiles to their faces.

While speaking to ANI, Kanal shared, “I Love Mumbai Foundation and our elder sister, the Megashrey Foundation, which works for cervical cancer awareness across the country, have been organizing these screenings for the past 12 years. We have screened around 15 films so far, and this initiative is very close to our hearts.”

“We are all fans of Salman Bhai, and as his fans, we want to do something special for these children. Many of them come from the ashrams supported by the Megashrey Foundation. These are special children, and we try to arrange a special show just for them. This time, it was even more special because we had two festivals–Gudi Padwa and Eid–happening together. We celebrated with the children, and Salman Bhai sent them gifts, which made them very happy. For them, it feels like a festival, like a picnic,” he added.

The screening was part of an ongoing initiative to create happy and inclusive moments for special children, giving them a chance to celebrate in a fun and memorable way.

(With ANI Inputs)

