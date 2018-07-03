Race 3 star Salman Khan and Raees actor Shahrukh Khan to share the small screen once again after Bigg Boss. Shahrukh has been approached for the last episode of the popular show Dus Ka Dum that is expected to dhamakedaar. Sallu will also star in Shahrukh Khan's upcoming movie Zero.

The superstars of the film fraternity, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan will once again share the screen but this time it will be for a popular television show Dus Ka Dum. They were last seen together in Bigg Boss where King Khan of Bollywood went to promote Kajol starrer Dilwale in 2015. Salman Khan was even seen in a cameo in Raees(2017) while Shah Rukh was seen for seconds in Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight back in 2017. Sallu will be seen in Kal Ho Na Ho actor’s upcoming movie, Zero. The teaser of the movie was released on Eid.

Salman-Shahrukh Khan fans will get a treat much before Zero which will hit the floors in December. The final episode of Dus Ka Dum is expected to me Dhamakedaar as the sources claim that apart from Shah Rukh Khan, other actors belonging to the fraternity have been approached for few episodes. The final date of the show starring Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan as Hum Saath Saath Hai actor Salman Khan is busy having fun in the United States for Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded.

While Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen enjoying the much star studded engagement of Akash Ambani with longtime girlfriend Shloka Mehta. Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account to share a cute photo of both the buddies wearing a Marathi head cover during the grand event. The star along with Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood actors was seen dancing to Gal Mithi from Ayesha.

