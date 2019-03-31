Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently spotted at his nephew's birthday party. A small video from the party got viral that features Ahil's uncle dancing with Tigger and Donald Duck mascots. In the video, Salman is dressed in funky shorts and shirt and is completing his cool look wearing a hat. Watch the video here–

It seems Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among those, who believes in enjoying every segment of life. Recently, the actor was spotted at his nephew Ahil’s birthday party and the superstar apparently had a lot of fun. A video of the 53-year-old actor got viral on the Internet in which he is dressed in a pair of shorts and shirt and was seen shaking his leg with Tigger and Donald Duck mascots at the party. Wearing a funny hat, it seems Salman Khan is enjoying his time to the fullest with little munchkins and the mascots. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and his husband Aayush Sharma, who last appeared in Love Yatri, hosted a small party for their little son Ahil, on his 3rd birthday. Starting from big rides to big large cakes, Ahil’s birthday was filled with all his favorite characters. Expressing her emotions, Arpita also uploaded an adorable post on Instagram, wishing him with lots of wishes on his birthday.

Talking about Salman Khan’s work front, the actor is gearing up for the third installment of Dabangg. The film features Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and promise to entertain fans more than the earlier series. Salman Khan will next appear on-screen with Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat. It is a drama film which is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. The film is among the highly-anticipated films that will feature Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. The film is set to hits the silver screens on June 5, 2019, on the occasion of Eid. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was finalized to star opposite Salman Khan but due to her ongoing commitments, the actor denied and Katrina Kaif was finalized for the role.

Salman Khan has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah, which will feature Alia Bhatt. Reports suggest that the film will be a little different from other romantic films and will mark the first collaboration of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt on-screens. Reports also reveal that Salman Khan and Sanjay will work together after 19 years on this project.

