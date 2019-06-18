It seems that Salman Khan masters the talent of swaying his fans with his roles on-screens as well as his post on Instagram. Recently, the actor shared a hilarious video on social media where he is working out with his security people in the gym. Take a look at the funny post on Instagram

Bollywood actors Salman Khan is among the most talented actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal roles in his films. Starting from astonishing his fans with innovative storylines to introducing fresh talent to the big screens, in true sense Salman Khan is the Bhaijaan of the B-town. Currently, the actor is garnering attention as the actor shared a hilarious video on his Instagram where he is working out in his gym.

In the video, Salman Khan is doing leg press with two of his security people sitting on top of the gym equipment. Further, Salman Khan has also captioned the post in a funny manner quoting that now his security people have got an idea of how secure they are with Salman Khan. The hardworking actor is very particular about his workout and diet and regularly hits the gym despite of his busy schedule.

His post on Instagram has currently left everyone on the Internet smiling after his funny caption and video. Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat which was an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father 2014. The film became one of the record breakers in Salman Khan’s career as it opened with the highest collection of Rs 42.30 crore.

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 with Bollywood lead star Sonakshi Sinha. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under the banner names of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

After which Salman Khan will also feature with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah. Reports revealed that Salman Khan will be collaborating with Bhansali after 19 years and the film is expected to be a blockbuster.

