Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is very active on social media these days and he keeps sharing his videos and photos on Instagram and Twitter.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who is riding high on the success of his latest movie Bharat, has become very active on social media and shares videos of working out, dancing, singing with his father and now his latest video in which he is seen playing with his nephew Ahil is all over the Internet!

In the video, we see Salman Khan sitting on the bean bag and his nephew Ahil jumping on him from behind making him fall off the bean bag. Sharing the adorable video on his official Instagram account, Salman Khan wrote that it was a fun bean bag moment! In the video, we see Salman Khan dressed in a casual white tee with blue denim jeans and is looking dapper.

The video has gone viral on social media as soon as it surfaced on the Internet. Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif. The movie emerged as a blockbuster and earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha and is slated to release by the end of 2019.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt. The movie will be released on Eid 2020 and fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a movie together especially when it is being directed by Bhansali.

