Bollywood superstar Salman Khan surprised his fans after he shared a heartfelt video of his specially-abled fan making a painting of the Bharat actor. Salman shared the adorable video on Instagram and said that he cannot reciprocate the love which is given to him by his fans.

Soon after Salman Khan shared the post, Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone wrote that this iv devotion and love. Salman Khan’s video has gone viral on social media and fans as well as Bollywood and Hollywood celebs are saying that it is such an emotional video to see how unconditional the love is.

Salman Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood actors who is known for delivering back to back blockbusters. Salman Khan has a massive fan base across the globe and rules the box office with his blockbuster movies.

The Bhai of Bollywood is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie Bharat which emerged as the highest openers of this year and stormed the box office with amazing numbers. Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead.

He has also been roped in for critically acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt and will mark Salman Khan’s reunion with Bhansali after 19 years. Salman Khan will also be hosting the 13th season of popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss once again. He will soon start shooting for the sequel to Kick as well.

