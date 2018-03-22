Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who turns a year older on March 21, has contributed to Indian cinema for over twenty decades. The versatile actress has done romance, action, comedy and serious roles on the big screen. Rani has been campaigning through Bollywood artists and revealing the hichki's they faced in their careers and the latest one to join is Salman Khan.

In her upcoming release, Rani Mukherji plays an aspiring teacher who has Tourette Syndrome (a disorder which forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds) in Hichki – a film that focusses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. It marks Rani’s comeback film after Mardaani (2014). Produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, the movie is set to release on March 23.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji has now got Salman Khan to reveal the biggest hiccup of his life. And the former Bollywood brat has confessed that he did not take his work seriously. “Meri ek Hichki thi ki main apne kaam ko bahut hi casually leta tha. Wo change ho gaya, aaj kal mai apne kaam ko bada hi seriously leta hoon. Because I have realised that nothing is bigger than work, kaam se bada kuch bhi nahi. So guys, all of you should take your work seriously,” Salman says in the promotional video for Rani’s upcoming film Hichki.

Earlier, opening up about the loss of his parents, Shah Rukh Khan, considered close to Aditya Chopra and Rani, said that their deaths could have taken over his life wholly but he decided to overcome the sad moment by letting acting fill up his life. Katrina Kaif was the second one to reveal the hiccup of her life and she said, “For me, my biggest Hichki in the beginning of my career was dancing. While shooting for a Telugu film with superstar Venkatesh, Raju Sundaram was choreographing me. He looked quite irritated with my dancing but didn’t say anything. Later, while working on Wanted, I overheard him telling Salman Khan on set that as a dancer, Katrina Kaif is Zero! I was shocked.”

Post this Ajay Devgn had revealed, “Before the release of my first film, there was a big buzz in the industry that he is a very ordinary looking guy and not ‘hero material’. I heard it all. It was supposed to be a hiccup but I never let it bother me. I just went on. To jo bhi life mein hichki usko overcome karo. ”

