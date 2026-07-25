Salman Khan Shares Ripped Gym Selfies, Cryptic Caption Sparks Online Speculation: ‘Jo Darr Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again become the centre of online conversation, this time, not for his views on current affairs, but for his latest fitness update. The actor took to Instagram in the early hours of Saturday to share a series of post-workout mirror selfies that showcased his noticeably lean physique, sculpted abs and muscular arms. Ditching his T-shirt after an intense gym session, Salman posed confidently in front of the mirror, drawing praise from fans for his dedication to fitness at 60.

While the pictures quickly went viral, it was his caption that fuelled even more discussion.

A cryptic caption leaves fans guessing

Alongside the photos, Salman wrote, “Salman Khan darrrrr gaya… Hmmmm… Jo darr gaya woh mar gaya.” The line is a famous dialogue from the 1975 classic Sholay, penned by legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, comprising Salim Khan, Salman’s father, and Javed Akhtar.

Although the actor did not explain the context behind the remark, many fans interpreted it as a subtle response to critics. In contrast, others viewed it as Salman simply embracing one of Bollywood’s most iconic punchlines.

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Comes after his posts on the student protests

The fitness post arrives just days after Salman made headlines for speaking in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET examination irregularities. In separate social media posts, the actor expressed solidarity with students, describing the paper leak issue as a serious concern and urging authorities to strengthen the education system. He also appealed for the movement to remain peaceful and not be politicised. Earlier this week, Salman publicly urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike after the Prime Minister assured strict action against those responsible for the alleged exam leak.

What’s next for Salman Khan?

On the professional front, Salman is expected to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, with the long-running reality franchise gearing up for its milestone season. The actor is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and is currently filming an untitled action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally, co-starring Nayanthara.

For now, however, it is Salman’s latest gym transformation and the cryptic message accompanying it that has fans talking.