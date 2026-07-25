LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Shares Ripped Gym Selfies, Cryptic Caption Sparks Online Speculation: ‘Jo Darr Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’

Salman Khan Shares Ripped Gym Selfies, Cryptic Caption Sparks Online Speculation: ‘Jo Darr Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’

Salman Khan has set social media abuzz after sharing a series of post-workout mirror selfies showcasing his lean physique and ripped abs. The actor paired the photos with a cryptic caption referencing the iconic Sholay dialogue, days after making headlines for his comments on the nationwide NEET protests.

Salman Khan (Photo: X)
Salman Khan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 10:45 IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again become the centre of online conversation, this time, not for his views on current affairs, but for his latest fitness update. The actor took to Instagram in the early hours of Saturday to share a series of post-workout mirror selfies that showcased his noticeably lean physique, sculpted abs and muscular arms. Ditching his T-shirt after an intense gym session, Salman posed confidently in front of the mirror, drawing praise from fans for his dedication to fitness at 60.

While the pictures quickly went viral, it was his caption that fuelled even more discussion.

You Might Be Interested In

A cryptic caption leaves fans guessing

Alongside the photos, Salman wrote, “Salman Khan darrrrr gaya… Hmmmm… Jo darr gaya woh mar gaya.” The line is a famous dialogue from the 1975 classic Sholay, penned by legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, comprising Salim Khan, Salman’s father, and Javed Akhtar.

Although the actor did not explain the context behind the remark, many fans interpreted it as a subtle response to critics. In contrast, others viewed it as Salman simply embracing one of Bollywood’s most iconic punchlines.

See post here

Comes after his posts on the student protests

The fitness post arrives just days after Salman made headlines for speaking in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET examination irregularities. In separate social media posts, the actor expressed solidarity with students, describing the paper leak issue as a serious concern and urging authorities to strengthen the education system. He also appealed for the movement to remain peaceful and not be politicised. Earlier this week, Salman publicly urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike after the Prime Minister assured strict action against those responsible for the alleged exam leak.

What’s next for Salman Khan?

On the professional front, Salman is expected to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, with the long-running reality franchise gearing up for its milestone season. The actor is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and is currently filming an untitled action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally, co-starring Nayanthara.

For now, however, it is Salman’s latest gym transformation and the cryptic message accompanying it that has fans talking.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Salman Khan Shares Ripped Gym Selfies, Cryptic Caption Sparks Online Speculation: ‘Jo Darr Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’
Tags: NEET protestsalman khan

RELATED News

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Sees 50% Drop After Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Musafir Cafe Review: Vikrant Massey Leads A Soulful Romance That Rewards Patience, But Tests It First

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: Kay Kay Menon’s Heartwarming School Drama Passes With Flying Colours

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot

Did Jannat Zubair Take A Dig At Bollywood Over The NEET Protest? Here’s What She Said

LATEST NEWS

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Jhandu Kumar After India Opens Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally With Historic Bronze

Student Protests at Jantar Mantar Linked to Foreign Funding? MEA Says It Has No Information to Share

21-Year-Old Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator After 72 Hours, Condition Stable

India’s Forex Reserves Rise for Second Straight Week to $676.24 Billion; What’s Driving the Recovery?

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma or Prabhsimran Singh? Who Will Open With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India’s Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Power Cut 25 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Why CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Refuses to End the Protest Despite Being Diagnosed With Typhoid

PM Modi’s Reel Sets New Instagram Record, Crosses 303 Million Views in 24 Hours

How to File a PF Claim After an EPF Member’s Death? Here’s the Step-by-Step Guide

Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives

Salman Khan Shares Ripped Gym Selfies, Cryptic Caption Sparks Online Speculation: ‘Jo Darr Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salman Khan Shares Ripped Gym Selfies, Cryptic Caption Sparks Online Speculation: ‘Jo Darr Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salman Khan Shares Ripped Gym Selfies, Cryptic Caption Sparks Online Speculation: ‘Jo Darr Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’
Salman Khan Shares Ripped Gym Selfies, Cryptic Caption Sparks Online Speculation: ‘Jo Darr Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’
Salman Khan Shares Ripped Gym Selfies, Cryptic Caption Sparks Online Speculation: ‘Jo Darr Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’
Salman Khan Shares Ripped Gym Selfies, Cryptic Caption Sparks Online Speculation: ‘Jo Darr Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’

QUICK LINKS