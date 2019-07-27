Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared a shirtless photo on Instagram on Saturday and fans want more! In the photo, we see Salman Khan flaunting his ripped body.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan is a fitness freak and we all want to know the secret of his ripped and fit body which can make anyone fall in love with him! The actor, on Saturday, shared a shirtless picture on his official Instagram account which is too hot to handle! In the photo, we see Salman flaunting his six-pack abs and his ripped body.

The biceps, the cuts, and the perfectly built body can give anyone a run for their money and Salman Khan’s killer expressions in the photo will make you go gaga! He has once again proved that age is just a number as the Dabangg Khan has been aging like fine wine. Salman Khan is not only one of the most popular and the most talented Bollywood actors but is also the fittest Bollywood actors who believe in a healthy lifestyle and is a gym addict.

It is believed that Salman Khan never misses and skips his gym routine and makes sure he exercises daily. Soon after Salman Khan shared the breathtaking photo on his official Instagram account on Saturday afternoon and the photo has already received more than 6 lakh likes within an hour. Fans have been pouring comments on his shirtless photos calling him the sexiest actor ever and are asking for more such sexy and hot photos!

Salman Khan has been very active on social media lately and has been sharing many videos may it be from his workout sessions or his family time with his nephews. Salman Khan has a massive fan base on social media and his fans love when he shares such hot photos as well as videos on the Internet.

On the work front, Salman Khan, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture Bharat, will be next seen in Dabangg 3 which is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise and is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah co-starring Alia Bhatt.

