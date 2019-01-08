Bollywood hunk Sooraj Pancholi who made his debut in the year 2015 with a Salman Khan production Hero is back with a thriller. The actor basked heavy applauds from the audience for his power-packed performance in Hero and is now gearing up for his next release. Sooraj Pancholi will now be seen in Satellite Shankar which will be releasing in the month of July.

The makers of the movie have now increased the excitement by dropping three posters one on one.

Bollywood hunk Sooraj Pancholi who made his debut in the year 2015 with a Salman Khan production Hero is back with a thriller. The actor basked heavy applauds from the audience for his power-packed performance in Hero and is now gearing up for his next release. Sooraj Pancholi will now be seen in Satellite Shankar which will be releasing in the month of July.

The makers of the movie have now increased the excitement by dropping three posters one on one. The posters are quite convincing and appealing and the audience is eager to see more of it. The Gulshan Kumar film is all set to bring Sooraj Pancholi in the newest avatar.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his official Twitter account to introduce Sooraj Pancholi as the new hero who will connect India as Satellite Shankar. He further complimented his saying that Sooraj Pancholi is looking superb in the role, take a look!

India ko connect karega India ka naya hero. Sooraj Pancholi in & as #SatelliteShankar looking superb. @Sooraj9pancholi , all the best @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde pic.twitter.com/eRW2fNAq66 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 8, 2019

The first poster showcases a bag with many badges representing Taj Mahal, Kashmir, Indian Flag, Soldier, and Red fort as well. In the next poster there is the representation of Lord Shiva and in the third one actor is shown holding the same bag pack and background images of the railway station and Taj Mahal. Sooraj shared these posters on his official twitter handle with the captions describing it. He also revealed that the movie is going to hit the silver screen on July 5th ,2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More