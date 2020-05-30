Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are taking social media by a storm with their recreation of Swag se Solo.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has not only treated his die-hard fans with three songs titled Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina and his latest Bhai Bhai but also Swag Se Solo to groove on. An out and out fun number, Swag Se Solo is an anthem for all the singles out there and is enjoying wide popularity on social media. Among many celebrities, Bigg Boss 13 contestants who have caught on the trend of grooving on Swag Se Solo include Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana.

In the videos shared by the three contestants, they can be seen spreading the message of social distancing and stating that they are swag se solo. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, ‘Aaj Kal Salaam Namaste Karne Me Hi Swag Hai’. Interestingly, Shehnaaz, Asim and Himanshi can be seen in an all-blue outfit.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s version of Swag Se Solo:

Here are Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s recreation of Swag Se Solo:

On the professional front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Radhe alongside Disha Patani. The film was slated to release on Eid 2020 but had to be postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. He will also be seen in the upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reports are rife that Asim Riaz has been approached to play Salman Khan’s younger brother in the film.

After Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana have found a perfect means to entertain fans in music videos amid lockdown. Check out some of their music videos-

