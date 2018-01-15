However, Shilpa Shetty had later issued an apology on Twitter saying: “Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of hurting anyone’s feelings… I apologize if they have. I’m proud to belong to a country that boasts of diverse castes and creeds and I respect each one of them.”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again in legal trouble along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Salman Khan, while promoting his film Tiger Zinda Hai used a derogatory and offensive castiest word to describe his dancing skills while Shilpa Shetty used the same word to describe how she looks at home. These statements have been said in an offensive way and have allegedly hurt the sentiments of Valmiki community. According to the latest reports, Salman Khan and actress Shilpa Shetty have reportedly been summoned by the deputy SP of Rajasthan’s Churu district, Hukum Singh, for allegedly using ‘B*****’ word. Film analyst Komal Nahta has also been summoned in this regard.

Last month, a complaint was also registered against the actors in connection with the matter, in Mumbai. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had also sought replies from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over the issue after it received a complaint from an ex-chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Harnam Singh. It has been reported that the statements made by both the actors have deeply hurt the sentiments of Valmiki community and it is illegal to use the word in such a derogatory manner.

Salman Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film Tiger Zinda Hai, while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home. However, Shilpa Shetty had later issued an apology on Twitter saying: “Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of hurting anyone’s feelings… I apologize if they have. I’m proud to belong to a country that boasts of diverse castes and creeds and I respect each one of them.”