Salman Khan was recently joined by Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde in his popular reality TV game show Dus Ka Dum. Salman recently enacted a romantic scene with Shilpa Shinde, which has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Both of the actors were also joined in by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel.

Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Salman Khan and Bigg Boss season 11 winner Shilpa Shinde recently delighted their fans with something too adorable to handle. Let’s not stretch out the suspense any further. Well, Salman recently enacted a romantic scene with Shilpa Shinde, which has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Fans of both Salman and Shilpa combined are spinning into a frenzy ever since the video has surfaced on several social media platforms.

Recently, Shilpa Shinde made an appearance in Salman Khan’s popular reality game show Dus Ka Dum. She was also joined in by television fame and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel. In this particular segment, the actors played a fun game where they had to recite a dialogue in a definite manner. A wheel placed beside them had the list of several emotions written on them. The game was all about revolving the wheel, which will point towards a particular emotion be it sad, happy, love or anger. After that, a dialogue appeared on the screen and the players had to recite the particular dialogue with an emotion displayed on the revolving wheel.

Salman did the honour of revolving the wheel and the emotion that came was ‘Love’. However, the dialogue that appeared on the screen something that was actually epic. It was Sunny Deol’s benchmark dialogue ‘Tareek Pe Tareek’. So, Bhaijaan went a bit closer to Shilpa Shinde and performed the dialogue in a romatic manner and Shilpa did that too. And, the way they both performed was something really mesmerising and was no doubt became the golden moment of the show.

The show also featured Kamal Hasaan as the special guest. He was present during the show to promote his upcoming project Vishwaroopam 2. Kamal Hassan has not only written the movie but directed it too. The film will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Hindi and dubbed in Telugu.

