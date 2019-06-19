Salman Khan shirtless photo: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who recently set the box office on fire with his latest release Bharat, has treated his fans with a shirtless photo on social media. The actor had previously shared his workout videos that reflected his core strength and flexibility.

Salman Khan shirtless photo: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has time and again proved that age is just a number for him. Emerging as the only actor to deliver blockbusters after blockbusters, Salman also has one of best physiques in the Bollywood industry. When he takes off his shirt on-screen or off-screen, he manages to make jaws drop and this time is no different.

Fresh out of the success of Bharat, the actor surprised his fans a few hours ago by dropping his smoking hot shirtless photo. As the actor looks away from the camera, he is flaunting his pumped muscles and chiseled body. His broody looks and a little smirk are only raising the temperature even further. While sharing the photo, the actor added a witty caption. In no time, the photo has managed to garner 869, 864 likes and the count is increasing every passing second.

Earlier, Salman had also shared two workout videos. In one of the videos, the actor could be seen giving a testament of his flexibility. The video also featured a special appearance by his adorable dog. Meanwhile, the other video featured Salman doing a leg press with his two security men sitting on top of the gym equipment to enhance the pressure.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s workout videos:

As we speak about Salman Khan’s fitness, he is now gearing up for his upcoming film Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt. Moreover, he will also be seen in films like Dabangg 3 and the Hindi remake of Veteran.

