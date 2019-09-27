Salman Khan skipped the hearing at Jodhpur court, he had been summoned for next hearing in December. The court ordered him to be present in the next hearing otherwise the plea for the bail will be rejected.

Salman Khan was summoned before Justice magistrate of Jodhpur court but he skipped the hearing, the court showed it’s disagreement to the behaviour of the alleged. The court said that everybody is equal before the law, and the court is not satisfied with the behaviour of Salman Khan. Although the court has extended the summoned date till December.

It had been reported that the actor was busy with some work and earlier he requested to arrange the hearing in October, he also got some threatful messages from social media users regarding the case. The actor is now expected to present before the court on December 19 and the court has declared that the law will not change for anybody if he will not be present in next hearing the court his plea for the bail will be rejected.

However, people are claiming that he a star so he got the treatment the way he wanted if there would be anyother person he or she will be brutally treated by the court and the police. People also favouring Salman Khan as the fan base of Bhaijaan also supports him they are happy that the hearing has been delayed.

The actor had been accused of poaching a blackbuck and the case is following up for many years but the justice is still delayed. The actor had been accused in the case when he was at the peak of his career and he got unconditional favour from the fans and others, but now the country wants justice and is ready to accept the truth.

The hunting of Blackbucks is banned under the National Forest Act, and Salman khan was arraigned for it, the actor had already paid the amount of 10,000 as a fine and punished for 5 years of jail as per the act, but the actor is still fighting for the justice. His advocate had been instructed to present the case of Salman Khan in the next hearing without any excuse.

