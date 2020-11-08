Bigg Boss 14: Tonight's WKV will all be about Host Salman schooling the contestants for their behaviour throughout the week. Splitsvilla fame Pavitra Punia is seen getting an intense grilling session by Salman Khan. He bashed her for her attitude towards Eijaz Khan.

Bigg Boss 14: In last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar it was all about dance, romance and enjoying the guests’ presence in the show. Host Salman Khan seemed in a very jovial mood when potential pairs compete with each other to prove who was the best. But tonight’s WKV will all be about Host Salman schooling the contestants for their behaviour throughout the week. In the latest promo dropped by COLORSTV official handle, some contestants will be facing the wrath of the Bollywood star as he will ‘school’ them and give them the much-needed dose of the reality check.

Splitsvilla fame Pavitra Punia is seen getting an intense grilling session by Salman Khan. He bashed her for her attitude towards Eijaz Khan and losing her calm. Salman called her out for hurling abuses and even going to the extent of getting physically violent. Pavitra will be trying her best deny the allegations which further aggravated the host.

Salman even questioned her whether it was her aggression, or she is just acting and doing drama. He further added that he is unable to make sense of the relationship between Eijaz and Pavitra Punia. In previous instances too, the duo was seen at loggerheads with each other which led to many ugly spats and brawls inside the house.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor back on set, shares glimpse from ‘Jersey’ prep

Kis-kis ke hain kitne chehre, #BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein kaun dikha raha hai kaisa rang, aaj iss task mein batayenge gharwale.

Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.#BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/SJPAyu6bQD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 8, 2020

Also Read: Ludo song ‘Meri Tum Ho’: Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer encapsulates various emotions

It seemed Pavitra Puia will be facing the heat over her aggression. Other contestants too will be school as Salman will attempt his best to show them where they are going wrong and how they are coming out on-screen. Fans and viewers should better brace themselves for a much heated WKV.