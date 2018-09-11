Salman Khan's much-loved movie Dabangg has completed 8 years and the actor chose to share the happiness with his fans. The actor took social media and thanked fans for sharing love and affection for Dabangg. Sonakshi Sinha also shared her 8 years of experience with team Dabangg.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Monday dropped a hint about his upcoming film Dabangg 3, which is likely to come out in 2019. On the 8th anniversary of Dabangg, Salman Khan shared a post to thank team Dabangg and wrote, “Aaj 8 Saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko… thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey…see u in #Dabangg3 next year.”

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who played the lead role with Salman Khan in Dabangg series, also confirmed that next instalment of Dabangg series will be out next year. Sonakshi thanked the makers of the film Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap for making her realise about her acting capabilities.

“8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of Chulbul and Rajjo, 8 years of me doing what I love the most! Thank you, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Abhinav Kashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love see u in Dabangg 3 next year!!!” Sonakshi Sinha said.

Both the Dabangg actors thanked fans for showing love and appreciation and posted a picture from one of the movie scenes. As the fans came to know about another sequel of the movie, fans filled with excitement, bombarded the comments section.

Earlier in a press conference, talking about Dabangg 3 Salman revealed that they would start shooting the film in March next year and it would revive the sizzling chemistry of Salman and Sonakshi. Salman further added that we would start working on ‘Dabangg 3’ in March. Sonakshi was with him in the film. And the best character of the film ‘Makhanchand Pandey’ would also be back. Chulbul Pandey was incomplete without Makhanchand Pandey.

The movie marked the debut of Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha. The role of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey was widely loved by fans. The two sequels of the movie performed well at the Box office. Dabangg 1 and Dabangg 2 earned around 4.65 billion dollars. Salman Khan. The first part of Dabangg received several accolades in India. Among them, it was National Film Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. At the 56th Filmfare Awards, it received six awards, including one for Best Film, seven Screen Awards, nine Zee Cine Awards and ten IIFA Awards.

Coming back to the sequel of Dabangg, we just can’t contain our excitement to watch Salman Khan again essaying the role as a cop.

