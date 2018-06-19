Race 3 on Tuesday, June 19, has raised Rs 181 crore globally. The film is the 2nd sequel of the Race series, which has touched the glorious mark of 100 crore collection in India. Race 3 is directed by Remo D' Souza and produced by Ramesh S Taurani and actor Salman Khan.

Salman Khan Starrer Race 3 on Tuesday, June 19, entered the 100 crore club in the domestic market and has earned approximately Rs 182 crores internationally. In terms of earning, the film started slowly but has accelerated the pace over the weekend. However critics have not given good remarks about the film, but opposite to that loyal Salman Khan fans are going to theatres to watch the film.

#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri: 51.18%]… Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards… Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: ₹ 120.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2018

Film expert Taran Adarsh today tweeted that film is doing good business on big screens and music is appreciated by the audience. Salman Khan’s huge and loyal fan following is supporting the film to collect a good amount across the globe.

The film is directed by Remo D’ Souza and produced by Ramesh S Taurani and actor Salman Khan. The movie is written by Shiraz Ahmed. The multi-starrer film casts Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freedy Daruwala.

The film is an action-thriller. The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media which made Race 3 one of the most anticipated films of this year.

