Filmmaker Remo D'Souza on Saturday announced that its a wrap for the Mumbai shoot of the third installment of the Race franchise titled Race 3 which features Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Race 3, which is being helmed by Remo D’Souza, is one of the most anticipated movies on this year. The film was announced in November and now Remo D’Souza on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce that Mumbai shoot for the film has wrapped up. He posted a picture of Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez and wrote, “It’s a wrap #mumbaischedule. #race3. #racetofinish.” The film also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

While the first installment, directed by Abbas-Mastan, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu garnered positive reviews, Race 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone performed average at the box office. Now, with a new director on board and with an ensemble star cast including Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah, it would be interesting to see what will come out on the silver screen on Eid in 2018.

Race 3 is produced by Tips Films & Salman Khan films. It is a sequel to the 2013 film Race 2 and the third installment of Race film series. The first two editions starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead were directed by Abbas – Mustan. Race 3 happens to be Salman’s first association with the Race franchise. Salman’s leading lady from Kick—Jacqueline Fernandez, who was a part of the previous film Race 2, is back with the megastar for this film. Besides Jacqueline, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem too are a part of this much-awaited action-thriller.