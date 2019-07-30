Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha in an interview ahead of Khandani Shafakhan release revealed that Salman Khan once strolled up to her and suggested her to lose weight for his movie.

Dabangg 3: It’s been nine years since Sonakshi Sinha stepped her foot into Bollywood and started her acting opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg series. Sonakshi Sinha who is gearing up for her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana release in an interview revealed that Salman Khan once strolled up to her and said you should lose weight, I want to cast you in the movie.

As her happines had no bounds, Salman Khan back then had asked her to give a treat, looking back at the old days, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she only had Rs 3000 in her wallet and was too embarrassed to take him out. The 32-year-old since her first movie has worked in twenty films among which her last film was Kalank, a box office failure but there have been many movies of the star which grabbed attention and bought her fame.

After introducing Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg, Salman Khan is all set to launch a new face in his upcoming cop drama film Dabangg 3. Mahesh Manrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar would be stepping into Bollywood with Dabangg sequel and will be romancing young Chulbul Pandey in the flashback sequences of the film.

Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie will mark as the second collaboration of Salman Khan and choreographer Prabhudeva after Wanted. The movie is set to release this year-end on December 20, 2019. The item song of the film Munna Badnam Hua will be crooned by rapper turned actor Badshah. Badshah will mark his Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana. The movie will be releasing this week on August 2, 2019.

