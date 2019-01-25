Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat is among the highly anticipated movie which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kapoor in lead roles. The movie will quench the thirst of the fans and will hit the silver screens on Eid 2019. After the teaser of the movie is released, the fans have gone crazy and are eagerly waiting for the trailer. Apart from this, the five different roles of Salman Khan in the teaser has raised the curiosity level of the fans even higher.

It will be not wrong to say that Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan’s combination explodes the film industry commonly with blockbusters. Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan is a proof of such deadly examples. Recently their new combination Bharat is all set to rock the film industry. Few hours back, Salman Khan’s movie Bharat teaser was released which has created a buzz around on all social media platforms. It is said that it is a remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father. After watching the teaser, the fans are so much excited that they have termed the film Blockbuster even before its trailer is released. The best thing about the teaser is Salman Khan’s five different looks.

In the starting, the actor makes her Sultan entry as a motorcyclist performing a fire stunt after which a Navy officer, an aged boxer and many more. Though the fan’s excitement level is on a different level, one thing which is missing from the teaser is the presence of Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, apart from lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the supporting stars are Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Varun Dhawan has also worked hard to match up the level of the film. The best part about the teaser is his five looks which is currently appreciated and has become a part of discussion. The movie is likely to release on Eid 2019.

