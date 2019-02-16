Salman Khan surprises mom Salma: Bollywood king and the heartthrob of the nation, Salman Khan has once again proved that he is the best human being after he surprised his mother after gifting her a new SUV.

Salman Khan surprises mom Salma: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan leaves no stone unturned to impress us with his selfless and giving personality and his humble nature. He has time and again proved his love for his family and has often revealed that for him, his family comes first and he is also a lovable son to his mother Salma Khan. In a recent incident, Salman Khan has proved that there cannot be a loving son more than his after he gave a heartfelt and sweet surprise to mommy Salma Khan.

According to latest media reports, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor gifted his mom Salma Khan a luxurious SUV. The reason was that for the past several days his mother was getting troubles with her previous car so in order to make sure that his mother is travelling comfortably, Salman Khan, being a wonderful son that he gives his mom a special surprise and gifted her an SUV.

Salman Khan is not only a box office king but the ruler of millions of billions of hearts. He is the biggest Bollywood star who has been delivering back to back blockbusters for several years now. All his films take the box office by storm.

Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3 and his next film Bharat is slated to hit the big screen on Eid this year. Helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

