Salman Khan makes fun of the acting skills of Katrina Kaif on The Kapil Sharma Show and also added that she improved her acting after working in several films with him.

The hearts of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and have shared screens a lot of time in their career. Apart, from having an individual fan following, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan also have a separate fan base for their rumored relationship. The actors first shared the screen in the movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya also starring Sushmita Sen and Sohail Khan in the lead roles.

Apart from working together, the stars used to spend quality time in their real-life as well, which made them funny and frank to each other. The example of which is seen in the last year’s promotional video of the duo on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, Salman Khan was seen teasing Katrina kaif in a humorous way that tickles the bones of Kapil Sharma and the audience as well.

In the video, Salman Khan first appreciated the beauty of Katrina kaif succeeding to which he added that Katrina kaif improved her talent and acting skills after doing several movies with him like Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai. After which a fun banter is delivered among the guests and the host of the show. The duo was looking adorable together, Katrina Kaif in her pink attire was stealing the limelight from the show. Watch the video below.

There was a time when Salman Khan was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif the fans of both the actors were used to share the adorable images of the couples. However, the fans want both of them back in the relationship and to marry each other.

