New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday said that “it is very essential to do sanitisation” which has assumed a great significance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor put out a video on Twitter and said, “I have launched my brand FRSH and it is very essential to do sanitisation.” Salman added that earlier they were planning to launch deodorants, but the “need of the hour is to start sanitisers.”

Concluding the video, the actor urged his fans to be safe. Salman actively posts videos on his social media handles to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during COVID-19 crisis. The actor is staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was enforced in late March. (ANI)

In the last few months, Salman Khan has been seen doing many social projects and has done many things to enrich society. Also, Salman Khan’s popularity will also help people to maintain the sanitation at home amid coronavirus pandemic. During this communicable disease, it is very much important to keep people socially distant and they also need to keep themselves 100% clean and sanitized. To kill the scarcity of the sanitizers and also to meet the demand of such projects Salman Khan has launched this amazing project.

Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming

Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha https://t.co/L3U5PlsGlt

Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe pic.twitter.com/iuteEphLzd — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 24, 2020

