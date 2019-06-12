The Indian cricket team took some time off from their hard work on the pitch to enjoy Salman Khan's recent film Bharat. MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Shikhar Dhawan were all praises for the film. Read the article to know how Salman Khan responded.

The Indian cricket team, who is presently in England for ICC World Cup 2019 tournament is making sure that they enjoy their time after investing their hard work on the pitch. After winning a match against Australia in England, team players MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and Shikhar Dhawan took some time off to celebrate it by watching Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif’s Bharat in London. Post watching the film, the players took to Twitter and mentioned that they had liked the film. Today, on June 12, 2019, Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank them for watching it.

Salman Khan’s film Bharat is being appreciated by fans across the world. Presently, the movie is doing exceedingly well the box office. Fans are loving the acting performances of the stars and the songs are also trending on chartbusters.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be featured in the next film titled Dabangg 3 starring Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Sudeep. This will be the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise with director Prabhu Deva at the helm. The shooting for the action flick had already started in Madhya Pradesh where Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha went to shoot the initial portions of the film.

Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat… shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England…best wishes for the upcoming matches… pura #Bharat apke sath hai… #BharatJeetega https://t.co/jusDppfvOc — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

The subsequent portions of the film will reportedly be shot in Mumbai. Sudeep will be playing the villain in the film. Dabangg 3 is slated to be released on December 21, 2019.

Apart from this, action star Salman Khan is also producing The Kapil Sharma Show, with another film based on the undefeated Pakistani wrestler Gama Pehalwan in the works. Adding to the plethora of films, Salman is also working on a TV show based on the Mumbai Police which will reportedly be starring Indian television actor Mukul Dev alongside fellow TV actress Pooja Gor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App