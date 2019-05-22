Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a recent interview said that he will announce his wedding on May 23, the result day of Lok Sabha elections 2019. Read the details inside!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan always brings a smile on our faces with his witty answers in interviews and chat shows. One more time the Dabangg Bhaijaan of Bollywood has grabbed all headlines when in a recent interview he said that he will announce his wedding on May 23 which is the same date when the Lok Sabha 2019 election results will be declared.

Although Salman Khan was joking as he said that, all his fans want to know when he will actually get married as all his friends, fans and colleagues are eager to know when will Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan get hitched. However, just like always, Salman Khan said that he is in no mood of getting married anytime soon and has no plans of doing so.

Talking about having kids, Salman Khan said that he wants to have kids but the problem is that kids will come with moms and the problem with him is that he wants children but not the mother.

He added that kids need a mother and therefore he cannot have children. Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bharat which is slated to release on June 5 this year.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff will be seen playing supporting characters in the film. Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat is slated for Eid release and is one of the most awaited films of this year.

Apart from Bharat, Salman Khan will also be seen in Dabangg 3. He has already started shooting for the film along with Sonakshi Sinha and the film is expected to release by the end of 2019.

