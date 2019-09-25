Salman Khan has again astonished his fans with something big this time. As per the recent reports, Salman Khan is planning to appear in his next project after Dabangg 3 under the title Radhe which will hit the theatres on Eid 2020. Read the details here–

Since the time Bhansali shelved his film Inshallah, the entire industry, as well as his fans, were disappointed with the news. But immediately after the announcement, Salman Khan informed his fans that soon he will announce his next for Eid 2020. It seems that both Khan and Bhansali are in a race to prove themselves by announcing their next project without each other. From a long time, the fans of Khan were confused as Eid is just 8 months away and it is possible that the superstar misses his favourite release date.

The recent reports will certainly quench the thirst of Salman Khan’s fans as the superstar is up for his project titled Radhe. Reports reveal that Radhe is his next project after cop-drama Dabangg 3 and will hit the theatres on Eid 2020. Currently, Salman Khan is working on the post-production of Dabangg 3 and simultaneously he is also working in few portions of Radhe as well.

Talking about the film, it is not the remake of 2015 South Korean film Veteran but is an official adaptation of Korean film. Reports also reveal that the makers have been very careful and secretive about the title of the film, which will also be helmed by Prabhu Deva same as Dabangg 3.

Reports also reveal that though Radhe is a popular name of Salman Khan’s character in his films Tere Naam and Wanted, his role in the film Radhe is completely different. Moreover, the makers also revealed that this Eid will be complete treat for the fans as his role in the film is totally bindas, entertaining and crazy.

Talking about the filmmaker, Bhansali is currently working on his next titled Gangubai with Ali Bhatt. Reports also reveal that the team is also planning to bring on-board Ranbir Kapoor opposite Alia Bhatt, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. The film is based on a women Gangubai, who owned many brothel areas of Mumbai. Moreover, it will be for the first time when Ali Bhatt will be seen in such a strong role on-screens.

