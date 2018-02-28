Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might be back on the small screen with the third season of reality game show Dus Ka Dum. The official Twitter handle of Sony TV on Tuesday shared a promo, in which a naughty Salman Khan Salman asks the audience why and when he is coming back and ends the promo at that leaving us wondering.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, who last entertained us with his wit as a host of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, might be returning to the small screen once again. If rumours are to be believed, the Tiger Zinda Hai star will be seen hosting the third season of reality game show Dus Ka Dum, which is the Indian adaptation of the popular international reality game show Power of 10 and aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Salman, who previously hosted the first and second season of the reality game show, may be seen in the third season as well.

However, it's a quite easy to predict. Fans were quick enough to guess that he is coming back with Dus Ka Dum. The last season of the show was a super hit and a TRP topper. According to reports, the third season would be bigger and better.

As per reports on Tellychakkar, the makers are planning to release the first episode on May 9, 2018. Dus Ka Dum’s first season aired in 2008 and was loved by the audience. The show then returned with a second season in 2009 and even that was a hit. In the 10-second video, he says with a smile, “Main kab wapas aa rahaa hoon, kahaan wapas rahaa hoon, kyun wapas aa raha hoon… anumaan lagaatey rahiye.”

Guess who’s coming back, stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/zvVphvOZhu — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 27, 2018

