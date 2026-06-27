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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod

Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod

After living at the iconic Galaxy Apartments for over five decades, Salman Khan and his family are set to move into a new sea-facing residence in Bandra.

Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home (Photo: X)
Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 12:37 IST

For generations of Bollywood fans, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra has been synonymous with Salman Khan. It is the address where the superstar has lived since the 1970s and where thousands of fans gather every Eid and on his birthday, hoping for a glimpse of him from the now-iconic balcony. That chapter, however, appears to be nearing a turning point.

Salman Khan and his family have received approval to build a new six-storey sea-facing residential tower in Bandra’s Chimbai area, just a short distance from Galaxy Apartments. The development comes over two years after the actor’s residence was attacked in a firing incident that led to heightened security concerns.

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Why Is Salman Khan Building A New Home?

According to documents approved by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on June 16, the Khan family has been granted permission to construct a ground-plus-stilt-plus-six-storey residential building on a plot owned by Salma Khan, the actor’s mother. The quieter Chimbai neighbourhood is expected to offer significantly greater privacy and security compared to Galaxy Apartments, which sits on one of Bandra’s busiest roads.

The move follows the April 2024 firing outside Galaxy Apartments, when two bike-borne men allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang opened fire near the building. Although no one was injured, the incident prompted a major security overhaul around Salman Khan. Soon after, the balcony from which the actor traditionally greeted fans during Eid and birthdays was reinforced with bulletproof glass, and Salman was placed under Y-plus security.

What Do We Know About The New Property?

Official records show that the plot previously housed a two-storey structure that existed before 1956. After changing ownership several times over the decades, the property was purchased by the Khan family in 2011. The ageing building was later demolished, paving the way for redevelopment.

The approved project will span approximately 1,014 square metres and will be developed under Mumbai’s Development Control and Promotion Regulations. The plans also include a six-metre-wide access road, landscaped open spaces, and the plantation of indigenous trees around the property. Officials have stated that no existing trees will be removed or relocated as part of the construction. The project will reportedly be executed by Sach Developers.

Will Salman Khan Leave Galaxy Apartments?

Neither Salman Khan nor his representatives have confirmed when, or if, the family plans to shift permanently to the new residence. Galaxy Apartments remains one of Bollywood’s most recognisable addresses, much like Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. For decades, it has served as more than just Salman Khan’s home; it has become a landmark for fans from across India and beyond.

While the actor’s future address may eventually change, the emotional connection between Salman and Galaxy Apartments is unlikely to fade anytime soon. The new residence appears to represent not just an upgrade in lifestyle, but also a response to the security realities that have reshaped the superstar’s life in recent years.

ALSO READ: Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed

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Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod
Tags: BandraBollywood newsBollywood news 2026Galaxy Apartmentssalman khan

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Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod
Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod
Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod
Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod

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