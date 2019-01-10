Bollywood's Inspector Chulbul Pandey is again set to buzz silver screens soon. Recently, Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan confirmed that Dabangg 3's shooting schedule shall begin this April. Many said, that the story is based on a cop of Noida but Arbaaz Khan further cleared that the story of the film is still a secret.

Last year in September, both Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha made an official announcement about the movie which is directed by Prabhudheva, since then the fans are eagerly waiting for the next announcement related to the film. It is said that Dabangg 3 is inclined towards the real-life story of a cop of Noida but all this is still not confirmed. Arbaaz Khan further quoted that they don’t want to disclose the story for now. Till now, Salman Khan was busy in shooting for his upcoming movie–Bharat that includes Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani as the cast and is likely to hit the silver screens on Eid 2019.

