After the All India Cine Workers Association announced a ban on Pakistani artists working in the Indian film industry, a report states Salman Khan is set to get Atif Aslam replaced in his upcoming production, Notebook. The film will feature Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead roles and is slated to hit the screens on March 29 this year.

Soon after the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a blanket ban on the Pakistani artistes working in the Indian film industry, a source revealed that Salman Khan is set to replace the Pakistani singer Atif Aslam in his upcoming production Notebook. Reportedly, the actor has asked his production house, Salman Khan films, to get Aslam replaced. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, the pre-recording of the song will apparently take place in the next two days. This decision is made to post the devastating Pulwama terror attack that cost the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. The terror attack has stirred a storm in the nation with valley and antagonism breaking amongst people.

An earlier tweet by news agency ANI had read that All India Cine Workers Association had announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry. The association condemned the terrorist attack and sent out an official statement about the same. Further to the ban on Pakistani Artists, the association added that if any organisation insist on working with them, strong action will be taken against them.

All India Cine Workers Association announce a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/QpSMUg9r8b — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

The notice published by AICWA stated that AICWA strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir and shared their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. It added that AICWA stands with the nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity. They officially announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the Indian film industry. AICWA firmly quoted that if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani artists, will be banned and strong action will be taken against them as the nation comes first and they stand with the nation.

