Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has taken a great step towards Fit India movement and will be launching a franchise after which he will open 300 gyms across the country!

Bollywood superstar and fitness freak Salman Khan has always inspired his fans to stay fit and hit the gym and do regular training to lead a healthy lifestyle. He often shares his workout photos and videos on social media which encourage millions of his fans and followers to hit the gym and get good training so that they can be healthy and fit.

Now take another step towards the fit Indian movement, the Bharat actor will be launching a gym franchise under the brand name of SK-27 and will open around 300 gyms across the country by the next year—2020.

The aim of this gym franchise is not only to make people get to the gym and lead a fit and healthy lifestyle but will also be a great job opportunity for gym trainers and aspiring entrepreneurs. He has surely taken a big step towards the Fit India movement. Salman Khan has proved that age is just a number by having such a fit body at the age of 54.

Agar dikhana hai, beat Karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro… nothing better than working hard… pic.twitter.com/qPugA8MxTW — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2019

With his videos, he time and again proves that he is way fitter than even his own bodyguards. Salman Khan, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead.

In splits .. ha ha ha ha pic.twitter.com/57aCVrpWHU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 23, 2019

Salman Khan has also been roped in to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt. Apart from these two movies, Salman Khan will also be seen in Kick 2.

