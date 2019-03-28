Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently busy searching for scripts for his bodyguard Shera's son Tiger. In an Interview, the actor revealed that Tiger worked as an assistant director in his film Sultan in 2016. Salman Khan has launched many new faces to the industry and recently quoted that he is very proud as he also got the same opportunity and will continue to add fresh talent to the industry.

Salman earlier launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film Love Yatri opposite Warina Hussain but unfortunately, the film failed to impress fans. Not only him, but he also launched Sooraj Pancholi in the film Hero with Athiya Shetty. He further revealed that he is proud that he keeps on adding fresh talent in the industry and will continue to do the same as at some point of time he also got the same opportunity.

Currently, the actor is busy working for his next film Bharat which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff. It is a Hindi drama film which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. Reports also reveal that Bharat is an official remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father 2014. The multi starrer film is one of the most anticipated films as Salman Khan will be portraying different looks in the film.

Not only this, but Salman Khan will also appear with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Inshallah. Reports suggest that Salman Khan will work with Bhansali after 19 years. Not only this, Salman Khan will also appear in the third installment of Dabangg along with Sonakshi Sinha.

